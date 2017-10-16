Photos
Home > Photos

GET THE LOOK: Beyoncé’s Bandage Mini Skirt With Sporty Stripes Is A Steal

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Beyoncé took a break from her usual Gucci ensembles by rocking a cute and affordable $70.00 bandage mini skirt with sports stripes on Instagram from Mistress Rocks.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The mom of three was serving a business athleisure blend, pairing the skirt with a white t-shirt and a slightly oversized plaid blazer with tiered tailored statement sleeves. The blazer is everything! She added blush velvet pumps (get a similar pair by Stuart Weitzman for $385.00) and a Louis Vuitton crossbody to complete the look. You can $69.50 I.N.C. Women’s Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps if you are looking for a more affordable option.

Now that's how you style our Laura's 👑✌🏼@Beyoncé

A post shared by SUNDAY SOMEWHERE (@sundaysomewhere) on

Her hair was in a side part with her signature blonde and a deep wave. Her nails were eggshell blue. You can get a similar look from Wal-Mart by Essie in ‘Bikini So Teeny‘ for $8.97.  She’s sporting $290.00 Sunday Somewhere ‘Laura’ sunglasses in khaki. You can get the cateye frames in a matte green for $9.99 on Amazon.

Trust Fund Beauty

Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful


Her pink nude matte lipstick is a perfect everyday lipstick and you can get a similar one via Trust Fund Beauty (see the lipstick on different skin tones!).

Are you feeling how she styled this athleisure look with a slight business flair? Tell us in the comments and tag us in the photos if you buy any of this looK!

DON’T MISS:

Beyoncé Is Giving Us Life With This House Of CB Date Night Look!

GET THE LOOK: This Bodysuit Beyoncé Wore Is Actually Really Affordable

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Beyoncé Flourishing In Florals For Fall?

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 19 hours ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 20 hours ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 2 days ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 3 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
photos