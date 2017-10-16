Why Waka Flocka Doesn’t Deserve Hate For Statements About Black Identity [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Waka Flocka has been under scrutiny before for saying some things about race that have people wondering where his head is at. The latest comes from his comments in a recent interview, when he said he’s “not black.” When they spread like wildfire and caused the internet to clapback, he clarified his statements.

If you look past the hype, what Waka is saying actually makes sense. In response to the backlash, Waka closed out his Instagram video with “I’m ‘black,’ you know what I’m saying? Just not the black America say I am.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

