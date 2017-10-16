Man Breaks Into Target & Claims It Was Part Of His “Ninja Training” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

A Queens, New York, woman called up to try her hand at a game of “Who Done It,” which asks its contestants to guess the race of the perpetrator of a crime based off of the description of it. In this round, this contestant would have had it if not for the trick question of a man who blamed his “ninja training” as the reason he tried to break into a Target.

So who done it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

