Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock-T Names 5 Black Inventors Because He’s Educated Like That [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment


“Got 5 On It,”  brought to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” by Headkrack, is the game that is now notorious for being way harder than its simple premise suggests. Listing five answers to a simple question isn’t so easy with Headkrack’s mind games at work and a timer going behind you. So when a man struggles to name 5 black inventors, Rock-T runs down a really great list of them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How T.I. & Jadakiss Realize That Rock-T’s Questions Actually Mean Nothing [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Rock-T Go On A Crazy Roll Tide Turn-Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rock-T Believes He Already Knows Who’s Going To The Super Bowl And Will Probably Win [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/07-10/13)

16 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/07-10/13)

Continue reading Rock-T Names 5 Black Inventors Because He’s Educated Like That [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/07-10/13)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 19 hours ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 20 hours ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 2 days ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 3 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
photos