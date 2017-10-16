Style & Fashion
Mike’s Secret Stuff: Are ‘Gatorade’ Jordan 6’s Dropping In December?

Two different color ways have leaked so far.

According to SoleColector, “the “Gatorade” Air Jordan 6 is a sneaker that Jordan Brand hasn’t officially confirmed just yet, aside from its lookbook appearance here… The latest rumors suggest that it’s releasing on Dec. 16.”

There are two different looks circulating. The green version may be held as an exclusive because KicksOnFire reports that the White and Orange color away will be released to the public in time for the holidays.

Gatorade Jordan 6

Source: Jordan Brand / Jimmy Jazz


Gatorade Jordan 6

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand 2017


Gatorade Jordan 6

Source: Jordan Brand / Jimmy Jazz


Gatorade Jordan 6

Source: Jordan Brand / Jimmy Jazz

Continue reading Mike's Secret Stuff: Are 'Gatorade' Jordan 6's Dropping In December?

photos