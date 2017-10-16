Traci Braxton’s New Project Will Raise Money For Young Dreamers

Global Grind

Star of the hit WEtv show “Family Values” and Singeralong with Grammy-nominated D.C. artist and producerhave teamed for a new project with a good cause.

Along with Inspiring Youths Dreams, Linda Nelson, and composer/arranger Danny Flam, Braxton and Kokayi created a unique blend of Classical and Hip Hop energies with their song, “Moonlight.”

According to the IYD foundation, “the song represents the struggles confronted by so many from the opioid crisis to all of the divisiveness we witness daily that has such an impact on us all.”

Sales of the song, and the album will go towards to taking underprivileged and inner-city youth to the Grammy Awards and the accompanying week of events.

For more information on how to contribute to the cause, visit the Inspiring Youth Dreams website.

A spokesperson for the organaization said: “Moonlight is a beautiful collaborative piece of music like no other. What started as the dream fundraising project by Linda Nelson, for inspiring underprivileged youth, and it has evolved into a stunning new single.”

Stream “Moonlight” below:

