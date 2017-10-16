Music
Home > Music

Traci Braxton’s New Project Will Raise Money For Young Dreamers

Proceeds will help take inner-city youth to Grammy weekend.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Kokayi & Traci Braxton

Source: Nancy Byron / Linda Nelson


Star of the hit WEtv show “Braxton Family Values” and Singer Traci Braxton along with Grammy-nominated D.C. artist and producer Kokayi have teamed for a new project with a good cause.

Along with Inspiring Youths Dreams, Linda Nelson, and composer/arranger Danny Flam, Braxton and Kokayi created a unique blend of Classical and Hip Hop energies with their song, Moonlight.”

According to the IYD foundation, “the song represents the struggles confronted by so many from the opioid crisis to all of the divisiveness we witness daily that has such an impact on us all.”

Sales of the song, and the album will go towards to taking underprivileged and inner-city youth to the Grammy Awards and the accompanying week of events.

For more information on how to contribute to the cause, visit the Inspiring Youth Dreams website.

A spokesperson for the organaization said: “Moonlight is a beautiful collaborative piece of music like no other. What started as the dream fundraising project by Linda Nelson, for inspiring underprivileged youth, and it has evolved into a stunning new single.”

Stream “Moonlight” below:

 

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Traci Braxton’s New Project Will Raise Money For Young Dreamers

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 5 hours ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 7 hours ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 7 hours ago
10.16.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 14 hours ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 16 hours ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 22 hours ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 22 hours ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 1 day ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 1 day ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 1 day ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 2 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Another One? Word On The Street Is That…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
LOL: See The Hilarious Tisha Campbell-Martin Tribute Page…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
photos