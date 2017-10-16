Entertainment News
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker Shopping

He stopped by Stadium Goods in NYC to get some fresh sneakers

a boogie, j1

Source: Hot 1079


A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is the latest sneakerhead to join Joe La Puma and Complex for some retail therapy via Sneaker Shopping. The two stopped by Stadium Goods in New York City to talk about how Boogie got down with sneakers growing up in the Bronx, and how his tastes have changed from then to now.

Not only does A Boogie discuss what sneakers he liked to rock growing up, but he also talked about the time that he met Michael Jordan and how that experience was for him.

Boogie is wearing a pair of the Nike Off-White collaboration sneakers, so of course the shoes from that collection become a point of discussion as well. As do all of the guests that go on Sneaker Shopping, the Highbridge native walks out of the store with a couple pairs of new shoes to stunt with.

