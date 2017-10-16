Entertainment News
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road Trip For A Well Deserved Break

Global Grind
With everything going on in the world it’s a good idea to plan a break. Whether it’s a break from school, work, the family or Donald Trump a weekend getaway could be exactly what the doctor ordered. No matter where you live most places in the country have a beautiful gem a couple of hours away that will make you feel like you’re in another country, while still being able to get back home in the blink of an eye. A quick google search could do you wonders.

That’s what I did to close out the summer, I heading upstate New York in a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport for a weekend road trip to the mountains. A straight shot on the highway I got to bust that bad boy open really testing out the kick of the car. 0-60 in about 3 seconds the Corvette really has power and when you add in the Apple CarPlay feature it makes navigation very easy.

We were heading to farmland so I knew I had to get the most out of my ride from the start, but the car handled just as great on the winding roads of New York. My first stop was the Buttercup Farm Audubon Sanctuary where I walked along some trails and got my taste of nature. Birds, flowers and fresh air was well-deserved reset from the busy city.

Next, I decided to take a tour of the Millbrook Vineyard and Winery a beautiful piece of land. I got to see how the grapes were grown, and the wine was made. I arrived right before the yearly harvest so it was an amazing experience I bought 3 bottles 2 to cook with and one to drink later that night.

After the tour of the vineyard and a long drive and equally long hike, I needed a rest before dinner. I logged on to Zagat and found an amazing place called Ship To Shore I ordered a crab cake and a pan-seared red snapper that was to die for.

Once the morning came I hopped back into the Corvette, dropped the top and headed back home. The ride home was even better, knowing that gas mileage on the Corvette was good enough to same my pockets some extra cash.

If you’re interested in planning your own weekend road trip here are a few tips for you try out.

  • Use google maps to search your surrounding area to discover interesting places near you.
  • AirBnB experience feature on their app highlights a bunch of awesome things to do around town.
  • Check out travel sites like Thrillist, TimeOut, and Zagat for great restaurants, attractions, and events in your state.
  • Ask a friend about things they’ve done in the past when they needed a weekend getaway.

10.13.17
photos