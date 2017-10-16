News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

These Tweets Perfectly Describe What It’s Like Having The Monday Blues

Global Grind Staff
Leave a comment

A young businessman crying with his face in his hands

Source: Yuri Arcurs / Getty


After spending two and a half days relaxing and doing things on your own time, having a case of the blues on Monday is to be expected.

Check out these tweets that perfectly describe what it feels like to endure the low-spirited, mundane feels that  come up in anticipation for the first day of the business week.

https://twitter.com/invisibleman_17/status/919812017556545536

You are not alone in your hate for Mondays.

 

Twitter suspends thousands of accounts for pro-terrorism and violence contents

First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke

12 photos Launch gallery

First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke

Continue reading First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke

First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke

Twitter continues to be a place of wonder, but one thing is for sure--once the people of Twitter.com get ahold of a joke, it's not dying any time soon. The latest joke to monopolize all of twitter is the "first of all" formula, which if you have't seen....it probably means you don't have an account. Don't worry, it'll come to Facebook next month. The jokes are flying and they're all at the expense of...well, pretty much everyone. The "first of all" joke is the perfect way to subtweet somebody in your life all while making everyone else on the timeline nod their head agreeing. Take a look at some of the funniest "first of all" tweets and take solace in the fact that everyone is going through the same struggles as you. Take a quick break on this Monday to read some of the funniest "first of all" jokes that the people of Twitter have to offer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 19 hours ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 20 hours ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 2 days ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 3 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 4 days ago
10.16.17
photos