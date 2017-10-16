These Tweets Perfectly Describe What It’s Like Having The Monday Blues

Global Grind Staff

After spending two and a half days relaxing and doing things on your own time, having a case of the blues on Monday is to be expected.

Check out these tweets that perfectly describe what it feels like to endure the low-spirited, mundane feels that come up in anticipation for the first day of the business week.

You ever wake up Monday mornings ready to bite everyone's face off — clem (@AlexClementino) October 16, 2017

Monday mornings are actually the worst thing on this planet😴 — Lauren (@Lauren_Clarkx) October 16, 2017

If everyday is a gift, I want to know where I can return Mondays. — Korede (@aoasuni) October 16, 2017

When I say Good Morning on Mondays I feel like I'm such a liar — SmokeFan (@TonyFan1420) October 16, 2017

https://twitter.com/invisibleman_17/status/919812017556545536

This is the Mondayest Monday in the history on Mondays.. — Rich 💸 (@lamronrich) October 16, 2017

me tryna hold back my tears on monday morningshttps://t.co/NPKdMSLLiW — Shoaib (@ShoaibAftabb) October 16, 2017

“What do you think of Mondays?” me: pic.twitter.com/WFxqgIZCKW — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) October 15, 2017

Mondays should be optional — N (@NaomiVallejos) October 16, 2017

I hate Monday mornings pic.twitter.com/FQIRSlSLxv — Renee Nicole (@ReneeNicoleeeee) October 16, 2017

feels like the perfect Monday to jump in front of a bus — 🍥SORRY NOT SORRY🍥 (@SORRYNOTSOORRY) October 16, 2017

Mondays feel like taking a scooter to the ankle — ashlynn (@McQuillen56) October 16, 2017

You are not alone in your hate for Mondays.