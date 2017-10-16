NEWS ROUNDUP: Somalia Truck Bomb Kills Hundreds; Larry Flynt’s $10 Million Trump Impeachment Ad

Photo by

NEWS ROUNDUP: Somalia Truck Bomb Kills Hundreds; Larry Flynt’s $10 Million Trump Impeachment Ad

The death toll from Mogadishu was expected to grow.

Atruck bomb that exploded in Somalia has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more seriously injured, becoming “one of the most lethal terrorist acts anywhere in the world for many years,” according to The Guardian. The death toll was expected to become higher since people were still missing, Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Amin ambulances, said.

“One hundred and sixty of the bodies could not be recognised and so they were buried by the government [on Sunday],” Aden Nur, a Madina hospital doctor, said. “The others were buried by their relatives. Over a hundred injured were also brought here.”

The U.S. mission to Somalia stated “such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism.”

In a full-page ad that appeared in Sunday’s edition of The Washington Post, Hustler publisher Larry Flynt says he’ll pay $10 million to anyone who can provide information leading to the impeachment of 45.

“Did he make some financial quid pro quo with the Russians?” the ad asks. “Has the business of the United States been compromised to protect the business of the Trump empire? We need to flush everything out into the open.”

Like many of us, Flynt is tired, and he wants to see the president finally face consequences for “compromising domestic and foreign policy with his massive conflicts-of-interest global business empire,” “telling hundreds of bald-faced lies,” and exercising “gross nepotism” via the “appointment of unqualified persons to high office.”

“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative — three more years of destabilizing dysfunction — is worse,” Flynt concluded. “ . . . I feel it is my patriotic duty, and the duty of all Americans, to dump Trump before it’s too late.”

