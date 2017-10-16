News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Black Doll Found Hanging In Pennsylvania High School Locker Room Is No Laughing Matter

A recent incident in the Coatesville Area High School locker room prompts the local community to search for answers.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Officials from a Pennsylvania high school seek to make it clear that racial insensitivity and/or hate crimes, will not be tolerated in its halls.

Last week it was reported that a Black doll was found hanging from the ceiling of the Coatesville Area High School locker room, prompting outrage. The doll was initially discovered in a trash can by members of the school’s cross-country team in September and was passed around as the team’s “mascot” The incident was briefly halted after a coach took the doll away and threw it back into the trash.

Reportedly, the doll was retrieved from the trash a second time and hid in the ceiling before someone decided to use their sports tie to suspend the doll inside the locker room.

The Coatesville Area superintendent, Cathy Taschner, was initially reported to have said the incident was not a hate crime, but was “racially insensitive.” But in a letter retrieved by The Washington Post, Taschner openly condemns the act.

A portion of the letter Taschner wrote to the school community reads as follows:

“While team members interviewed by administrators indicated this was a foolish prank and that their intent was not to cause racial intimidation, we cannot accept that reasoning. This incident is offensive, insensitive and not reflective of the kind of behavior we expect or will tolerate from our students.”

Taschner promised to again meet with team members and coaches and will enact disciplinary action for anyone who was involved.

RELATED: Police Investigating Incident Of Bi-Racial Boy Almost Lynched By Older Teens

SOURCE: The Washington Post

DON’T MISS:

‘One Voice: Somos Live:’ Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Disaster Relief Benefit

 Howard University Cheerleaders Take A Knee During Anthem

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Black Doll Found Hanging In Pennsylvania High School Locker Room Is No Laughing Matter

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 10 hours ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 12 hours ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 18 hours ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 19 hours ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 21 hours ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 22 hours ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 23 hours ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 2 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Another One? Word On The Street Is That…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
LOL: See The Hilarious Tisha Campbell-Martin Tribute Page…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Kevin Hart Reveals Secrets About Jumanji Welcome To…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
The Rock Says Filming Jumanji Has Been The…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
photos