Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keyshia Cole came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her new album “11:11 Reset.” She talks about the climate of today’s music industry compared to what it was like when she first came out, and how fast paced everything moves. She talks about not taking too long to release songs, being proud of the live instrumentation of her new album, and all of the unheard and unfinished songs she has piled up in her computer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Keyshia also talks about the threat of an artists’ “Sophomore jinx” and rooting for Cardi B. She reflects back on her own challenge to follow up on her first album with a solid, career-solidifying hit, and explains why she wasn’t worried about succeeding. She talks about seeing “gangstas” in her shows, and the fact that guys still love her ballads even though they try to pretend they don’t. Keyshia also shares her love for SZA, her disdain for the “cracks” in her voice. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Explains Why She Lied About Doing “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Talks About Keeping Her Cool After Getting Pulled Over By Police [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Addresses Rumors Of Her Ex-Husband Asking For Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]