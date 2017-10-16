Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment


Keyshia Cole came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her new album “11:11 Reset.” She talks about the climate of today’s music industry compared to what it was like when she first came out, and how fast paced everything moves. She talks about not taking too long to release songs, being proud of the live instrumentation of her new album, and all of the unheard and unfinished songs she has piled up in her computer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Keyshia also talks about the threat of an artists’ “Sophomore jinx” and rooting for Cardi B. She reflects back on her own challenge to follow up on her first album with a solid, career-solidifying hit, and explains why she wasn’t worried about succeeding. She talks about seeing “gangstas” in her shows, and the fact that guys still love her ballads even though they try to pretend they don’t. Keyshia also shares her love for SZA, her disdain for the “cracks” in her voice.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Explains Why She Lied About Doing “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Talks About Keeping Her Cool After Getting Pulled Over By Police [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Addresses Rumors Of Her Ex-Husband Asking For Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 10 hours ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 12 hours ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 18 hours ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 19 hours ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 21 hours ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 22 hours ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 23 hours ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 2 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Another One? Word On The Street Is That…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
LOL: See The Hilarious Tisha Campbell-Martin Tribute Page…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Kevin Hart Reveals Secrets About Jumanji Welcome To…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
The Rock Says Filming Jumanji Has Been The…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
photos