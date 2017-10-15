Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is Under Fire After Saying Harvey Weinstein Accusers Came Forward Too Late

Global Grind

made a huge misstep on Twitter over the weekend after speaking about her own experiences with sexual harassment while simultaneously bashing‘s accusers

In a series of now deleted tweets, the Food Network host shared that she once reported a former who has sexually harassed her, saying ‘she’ was brave for turning him in while the women who followed suit afterwards were not ‘brave’ at all. “When I reported my 1st radio boss for sexual harassment, I felt brave,” she wrote late Saturday night. “The 4 co-workers that came out AFTER me were not brave to me…at all.”Sunny went on to judge her fellow victims, writing “In fact I blamed them and still do for not being BRAVE and reporting him before he had a chance to make one more victim.”

She then went on to draw a comparison between her former coworkers and Weinstein’s accusers, saying, “So, as all these women come out of the woodwork…ask yourself… were they complicit in their silence? Complicit when taking payoffs?” she asked. “I refuse to call the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 10th person to come out and say, “me too”, BRAVE. We can call them LATE though … or I can.” As if that weren’t enough, Anderson began to place blame on the victims. “Anyone wondering how/why some of these women even stepped in a hotel room???????Anyone? Are people too afraid to ask?”

People out here just using the word "brave" like they know what it is. — SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) October 15, 2017

Obviously, folks took it upon themselves to step into Ms. Anderson’s mentions and issue a quick wake up call:

Sis, as someone who long supports your career, everything abt this thread is wrong. It's victim blaming, rape culture-y, and so violent. — Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) October 15, 2017

Sunny Anderson is a great example of how folks move the bar to blame women for powerful abusive men. — Rod (@rodimusprime) October 15, 2017

You aren't better, smarter, braver or stronger than the quiet women. You're luckier. Try not to be arrogant and judgmental about it. — J (@LibertyBelleJ) October 15, 2017

“Quiet women” are women who are abused, scared, threatened with losing their jobs, have lost their jobs, have been murdered. — Sarah (@Telsquire) October 15, 2017

After catching heat for her comments, Anderson quickly backtracked with an apology.

I've deleted my obviously polarizing & offensive statement. As a victim & warrior against sexual harassment in the work place, I apologize. — SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) October 15, 2017

