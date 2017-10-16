Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You Have To Be Fearless’

Global Grind

Golden Globe winnerhas this simple advice for facing your fears this Monday: Fight for more than what you’re worth.

“Being a woman in the business, you know how it is. We always have to prove our worth. But I’m down for the fight.”

She also quoted wise words from Serena Williams to the affect of: you should dream big not only for yourself, but for those behind you.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: