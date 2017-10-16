This Is How You Can Help Diddy Buy The NFL

Diddy‘s dream of NFL ownership could be a reality sooner that anyone thinks.
Twitter user @pezyoo did the math and if fans stream 10,363,333,333,334 Bad Boy song, or buy 792,000,000 bottles of Ciroc, Diddy’s dream could become reality.
So far, the Bad Boy family is doing its part:
