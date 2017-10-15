Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix Project

Big up to rising stars Trevante Rhodes and Lil Rel on the announcement of their new Netflix film, Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic film that co-stars Sandra Bullock.
According to Variety:
“The story follows a woman and a pair of children who are blindfolded, and make their way through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river.”
All of their roles are unknown as of now.
Dylan Clark is producing with Chris Morgan and Clayton Townsend, and Suzanne Bier is directing.
‘Moonlight’ star Rhodes is also set next for two other films next year, the war drama ‘Horse Soldiers,’ and sci-fi flick, ‘The Predator.’
‘The Carmichael Show’ and ‘Get Out’ star Howery is currently filming ‘Uncle Drew’ with NBA star Kyrie Irving and Survivor’s Remorse’s Erica Ash.
