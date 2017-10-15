News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

A U.S. Army Veteran Speaks Truth About Colin Kaepernick’s Protest

Many don't know that Kaep's decision to kneel was inspired by a talk with this vet.

Global Grind Staff
Leave a comment

colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty


When U.S. Army veteran Nate Boyer saw his team’s quarterback sitting during the national anthem last year, he was instantly offended.

But he took the time to listen to Colin Kaepernick‘s perpsective and reached out to start a dialog about how he felt the QB could improve his act of protest.

Instead of sitting, Boyer suggested kneeling, which is a sign of respect across cultures.

“The fact that he was willing to listen and go to a knee versus sitting, I thought was huge,” said Boyer. “That’s an important step that he’s taken. I think other people need to take a step, too and maybe listen to him.”

Boyer also voiced support for the underlying mission of Kaepernick’s protest of police brutality and systemic inequality: “The ones who aren’t doing it the right way, we need to correct it. We need to fix it. He’s right about that.”

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A U.S. Army Veteran Speaks Truth About Colin Kaepernick’s Protest

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 32 mins ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 3 hours ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 9 hours ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 9 hours ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 12 hours ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 13 hours ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 14 hours ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 2 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Another One? Word On The Street Is That…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
LOL: See The Hilarious Tisha Campbell-Martin Tribute Page…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Kevin Hart Reveals Secrets About Jumanji Welcome To…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
The Rock Says Filming Jumanji Has Been The…
 3 days ago
10.12.17
photos