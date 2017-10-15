David Clarke Bashes Hillary Clinton Over Her Reaction To Harvey Weinstein’s Sex Abuse Scandal

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

David Clarke Bashes Hillary Clinton Over Her Reaction To Harvey Weinstein’s Sex Abuse Scandal

Clarke says Clinton is “morally bankrupt.”

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

During an appearance in a segment on “Fox & Friends” Saturday, controversial former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke criticized Hillary Clinton for her reaction to sexual abuse allegations against film executive Harvey Weinstein, Fox News Insider, reports.

Clarke said Clinton is more concerned about herself and her family’s reputation than she is about Weinstein’s alleged victims, the news outlet writes. “Her politics matters more to her, the reputation of her husband, to prop him up in the White House for her future political endeavors was more important to her than these victims,” Clarke stated.

According to the Guardian, when asked about the sex scandal, Clinton expressed shock and outrage. She then went on to compare Weinstein—who donated nearly $50,000 to her campaign—to President Donald Trump.

“This behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it is in entertainment, or politics – after all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office,” she said, according to the source.

When asked about Bill Clinton’s sex scandal, she said that it had “all been litigated” and should be left in the past.

Clarke, who referred to Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” on the show, said she has no morals, and he encouraged women’s groups to speak out against her, Fox News Insider reported. “Her ethics elevator has no bottom floor, and she will do whatever she has to do to protect herself,” he added.

Clinton isn’t the only person who has been attacked by Clarke. Last month he went on a Twitter tirade, bashing California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, Colin Kaepernick, and the Black Lives Matter collective.

SOURCE: Fox News Insider, Guardian

SEE ALSO:

David Clarke Goes On Twitter Tirade, Calls Maxine Waters ‘Black Supremacist’

Former Sheriff David Clarke Tells Reporter ‘F-You’ In Email Response To Questions

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 32 mins ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 3 hours ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 9 hours ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 9 hours ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 12 hours ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 13 hours ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 14 hours ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 2 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Another One? Word On The Street Is That…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
LOL: See The Hilarious Tisha Campbell-Martin Tribute Page…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Kevin Hart Reveals Secrets About Jumanji Welcome To…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
The Rock Says Filming Jumanji Has Been The…
 3 days ago
10.12.17
photos