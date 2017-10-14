Nelly’s Rape Accuser Drops Case And Refuses To Testify

,

One week after Nelly was arrested and charged with rape his accuser is dropping the charges and refusing to testify in court.

According to TMZ, the young woman’s lawyer, Karen Koehler, says her client has told the Auburn PD in Washington State, and the King County D.A. to “put a halt to the criminal investigation of [Nelly]. She will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against him.”

In a statement written on behalf of the 21-year-old college student, Koehler wrote that the system has failed her client and she doesn’t feel safe testifying against the celebrity rapper in open court.

“She never wanted a dime from that man,”Koehler wrote. “She wants to go back to school and to graduate. And this she cannot do if she remains hidden in her room, crying her heart out.”

READ MORE: Nelly’s Rape Accuser Says He Didn’t Use A Condom

Koehler also added that her client woman was especially upset that her privacy wasn’t protected by law enforcement. She claims that police told the media she had met with them and prosecutors after she was assured that no one would know about the meeting until the investigation was closed.

“One day, maybe our world will change and thirty women will not be needed to (eventually) speak out against a celebrity who has hurt them in order to be believed,” Koehler added. “But that day has not come.”

Naturally, Nelly’s attorney had a different take on why the young woman dropped the charges and calls this development

“welcomed news.”

“We have received word via her lawyer’s website that Nelly’s accuser is no longer pursuing her false allegation. This is welcome news, even though Nelly was one hundred percent sure he would be vindicated,” his lawyer told PEOPLE in the statement.

READ MORE: Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior Night Of Alleged Rape

“This is simply not enough. Her reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was — a fabrication. A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially. It is not enough. This type of reckless allegation is an affront to women who are real victims of sexual assault. I am suggesting that Nelly seeks a public apology. I am further suggesting that Nelly considers whatever legal options are available to him. Nelly thanks his fans for their unwavering loyalty.”

As we previously reported, the young woman claimed early last Saturday morning that the “Hot In Herre” rapper raped her in his tour bus after a concert in Washington State. Nelly has maintained his innocence the entire time.

While we may never hear in a courtroom what happened on that tour bus, it’s important to point that according to Salon, studies show that only 2-8 percent of rape accusations are false.

RELATED NEWS:

Nelly’s Rape Accuser Says He Didn’t Use A Condom

Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior Night Of Alleged Rape

BREAKING: Nelly Arrested For Sexual Assault