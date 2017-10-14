Brooklyn Home Invasion Leaves 91-Year-Old Dead, His 100-Year-Old Wife Left ‘Shocked’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Brooklyn Home Invasion Leaves 91-Year-Old Dead, His 100-Year-Old Wife Left ‘Shocked’

Gutsy Ethlin Thompson lost her love of 30 years Waldiman Thompson to a robbery that has left her devastated and in denial.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Apartment complexes.

Source: Kim Sohee / Getty


A Brooklyn 100-year-old woman is devastated and in shock after her 91-year-old husband died as a result of a home invasion earlier this week.

According to New York 1 NewsGutsy Ethlin Thompson and her 91-year-old husband, Waldiman Thompson, were both bound and had blankets thrown over their heads when the heartless home invaders struck their brownstone. ThankfullyThompson was able to get free and call 911, but unfortunately, her husband couldn’t do the same and later died in the hospital after being found unconscious with his face pressed into a pillow.

“She said she was sitting on her bed with her husband. Her back was turned while she put her shoes on, and the person approached her from behind, by her throat, covered her mouth,” said Margaret Babb, the victim’s friend told NY-1.

Jerlene Thorne, the victim’s grand-niece also told the news station that her great aunt is still in shock. 

She’s doing the best that she can to deal with the situation that’s so unexpected. She’s still in shock.”

The medical examiner has determined that Mr. Thompson suffered a sudden heart attack and they ruled his death a homicide.

The couple had been married for 30 years.

The New York Times reported that Mrs. Thompson was 69 when she met the 60-year-old at a nearby bus stop. They soon married, and from that day were “inseparable” holding court from the steps of their brownstone, overseeing their potted-plant garden, and calling each other “honey.”

“Whoever did this, it’s evil, it’s evil in their heart,” said I.C. Serapio, a neighbor told the newspaper. “They are in their last days. It is not fair, you just took this man’s life.”

Somehow in all of this tragedyMrs. Thompson has found it in her heart to forgive the intruders.

“She said that she forgives the people that did this,” said another one of Thompson’s great nieces, Dorene Hunter. “I kissed her hand. I told her I love her. I didn’t talk about the situation.”

As if all of this wasn’t bad enough, it appears that Mrs. Thompson hasn’t come to terms with his death.

“She’s still in total denial about her husband,” a police source said. “She keeps asking for him.”

Detectives are still investigating the break-in and have yet to make any arrests.

Just heartbreaking!

RELATED NEWS:

Black Man Violently Attacked At Charlottesville Rally Surrenders To Police

Chinese Museum Yanks Exhibit Comparing Black People To Animals

Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of Cash And Jewelry Taken

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Brooklyn Home Invasion Leaves 91-Year-Old Dead, His 100-Year-Old Wife Left ‘Shocked’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 32 mins ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 3 hours ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 9 hours ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 9 hours ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 12 hours ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 13 hours ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 14 hours ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 2 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Another One? Word On The Street Is That…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
LOL: See The Hilarious Tisha Campbell-Martin Tribute Page…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Kevin Hart Reveals Secrets About Jumanji Welcome To…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
The Rock Says Filming Jumanji Has Been The…
 3 days ago
10.12.17
photos