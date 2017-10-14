Beyoncé Is Giving Us Life With This House Of CB Date Night Look!

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Beyoncé Is Giving Us Life With This House Of CB Date Night Look!

The "Lemonade" singer took to Instagram to show off her post-twins style while out with her hubby JAY-Z.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 14, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty


Beyoncé continues to shut it down with her date night looks!

On Friday, the Lemonade singer took to Instagram to show off her post-twins style while out with her hubby JAY-Z.

According to PEOPLE, the 36-year-old mother of three wore this specific outfit back in September when was spotted leaving the Fort Gansevoort gallery in New York City. But she clearly doesn’t care about this repeat ensemble, as she shouldn’t: She is rocking the heck outta of her curves!

Here she is giving us live in this sheer Leonela skirt from House of CB.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Peep her shoe and handbag game:

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Catch it from the back!

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Another reason her outfit is so dope is because–minus the accessories–it’s pretty affordable. PEOPLE noted that the  skirt is only $105 and the baby pink bodysuit costs $56!

It’s no secret that Queen Bey is a huge fan of House of CB.

Back in in August, she broke the Internet when she wore House of CB’s $179 ruched off-the-shoulder wine and nude colored mini dress.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

She also rocked the London-based brand’s $165 emerald wrap dress to Rihanna‘s black-tie Diamond Ball last month.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

You better get it Bey!

Learn more about House of CB here.

RELATED NEWS:

Beyoncé Bares Her Post Baby Belly In An Off The Shoulder Crop Top

This Powerful Video Proves Why Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ Is The Perfect Anthem For The International Day Of The Girl

Beyoncé Wears A Short Shift Dress For Date Night With Jay-Z

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

21 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 32 mins ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 3 hours ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 9 hours ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 9 hours ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 12 hours ago
10.15.17
Breaking: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing a Grievance Against…
 13 hours ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 14 hours ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 2 days ago
10.14.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Another One? Word On The Street Is That…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
LOL: See The Hilarious Tisha Campbell-Martin Tribute Page…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Kevin Hart Reveals Secrets About Jumanji Welcome To…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
The Rock Says Filming Jumanji Has Been The…
 3 days ago
10.12.17
photos