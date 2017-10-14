Blessed: AppleWatch Saves Man By Detecting Heart Problem

HeartWatch is an Australia-based app that “unlocks the power of your Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor.”
Friday (October 13), A Manhattan podcaster James T. Green tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital gown.
Green told his followers that the AppleWatch app saved his life by detecting a pulmonary embolism.
James is officially home now. He thanked the creators of HeartWatch via Twitter saying, “Y’all made a helluva thing.”
