Blessed: AppleWatch Saves Man By Detecting Heart Problem

The New Yorker thanked the creators of the app via Twitter saying, "Y'all made a helluva thing."

Global Grind Staff
HeartWatch is an Australia-based app that “unlocks the power of your Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor.”

Friday (October 13), A Manhattan podcaster James T. Green tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital gown.

Green told his followers that the AppleWatch app saved his life by detecting a pulmonary embolism.

James is officially home now. He thanked the creators of HeartWatch via Twitter saying, “Y’all made a helluva thing.”

