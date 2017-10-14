Blessed: AppleWatch Saves Man By Detecting Heart Problem

Global Grind Staff

HeartWatch is an Australia-based app that “unlocks the power of your Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor.”

Friday (October 13), A Manhattan podcaster James T. Green tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital gown.

Never thought a stupid lil wrist computer I bought 2 years ago would save my life. Saw my ❤️ rate go up, ended up being a pulmonary embolism pic.twitter.com/r97uRcX0En — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 13, 2017

Green told his followers that the AppleWatch app saved his life by detecting a pulmonary embolism.

James is officially home now. He thanked the creators of HeartWatch via Twitter saying, “Y’all made a helluva thing.”

officially discharged and home 🙏🏿 on blood thinners for life bb hopefully this is the LAST time this happens — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 14, 2017

