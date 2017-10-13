Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV Shows

@coupcoup40cal

“Get You” crooner Daniel Caesar is clear about what moves him in life. He told Global Grind’s Xilla Valentine that women hold the key to his greatness.

“Women are inspiring,” Caesar said from the red carpet of Blitz 2017 in New York City. “You hang around them enough and you’ll be full of content.”

He also ran down a list of his favorite TV shows: “Rick & Morty is the best show on television,” he insisted. Insecure and The Office round out his top three.

