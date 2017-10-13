Style & Fashion
Look: Exclusive Collab Between ATL’s Original Fani And LA’s Anwar Carrots

Meet the masterminds behind young Atlanta's fan-danas and "F*** 12" tees.

OriginalFani

OriginalFani (Atlanta) and Anwar Carrots (Los Angeles) are creative entrepreneurs who are influencing millennial culture from opposite coasts.

Check out their latest collaboration, which includes a tee, hoody, “fan-dana” and trucker hat, on Carrots’ webshop now.

Watch Fani’s latest feature with FADER and stay tuned for more from the ATL-based tastemaker.

 

photos