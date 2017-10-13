Look: Exclusive Collab Between ATL’s Original Fani And LA’s Anwar Carrots

Global Grind

OriginalFani (Atlanta) and Anwar Carrots (Los Angeles)are creative entrepreneurs who are influencing millennial culture from opposite coasts.

Check out their latest collaboration, which includes a tee, hoody, “fan-dana” and trucker hat, on Carrots’ webshop now.

Watch Fani’s latest feature with FADER and stay tuned for more from the ATL-based tastemaker.

