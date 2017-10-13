Music
Talib Kweli, Rick Ross, And Yummy Bingham Contemplate Faith In ‘Heads Up Eyes Open’ Music Video

Start your weekend with inspiration.

Global Citizen Hosts 'Show Up and Vote' Concert in Orlando, Florida

Source: John Parra / Getty


For Talib Kweli, faith and action make a great combination. Goals become much more achievable when you’re making moves and believing in the impossible. That much is clear with his powerful music video for “Heads Up Eyes Open” featuring Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham. Check out the visuals for the track below, and hopefully you’ll be inspired for months to come.

photos