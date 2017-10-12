Music
Cardi B's Toting Pictures Of Her Boo Offset On Her Bedazzled Fingernails

These two make new relationship goals every day

Global Grind
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty


Cardi B is in looooooveeee and she doesn’t care who knows it. The “Bodak Yellow” songstress celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, and she definitely had a lot to celebrate. Beside posting pictures and videos having an amazing time with her family, the rapper also posted a picture of the new nails she got to celebrate for the occasion.

Cardi is definitely no stranger to getting her nails done with some wild designs, but this one definitely takes the cake. In between her fingernails with bedazzled jewels, Belcaliz got different pictures of her boo Offset ingrained right into her own fingernails. That’s true love right there.

Babe nails 😍😍😩😩😩 Thanks @nailson7th @jennys_spa_bx for doing my my @offsetyrn nails ❤️

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

With nail trends getting more and more intricate by the day, Cardi B putting pictures of her boo all over herself is the best use of the advancements in technology.

Each and every time these two post pictures with one another or are seen out in public, it’s like they can’t get any more iconic, and yet, here they are. This is the perfect cure for any girl who misses their man and wants to be able to constantly see their face–just slap em on your next manicure.

 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

