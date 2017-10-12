Facebook Has Banned Lil B For 30 Days For Discussing Race

Global Grind

Moved by the events in Las Vegas,took to Facebook to spark a dialog about race and guns in America.

In one of the posts Facebook took issue with, The Based God wrote, “THATS WHY EVERYBODY LOVE TOMI LAHREN SHES A RELATABLE COUNTRY BUMPKIN WHITE GIRL FROM THE BACKROADS WITH NUMBERS AND STATISTICS YEEHAW- LIL B.”

Others read:

“White people are the only ones who really love they guns U can tell they are violent people!”

“IF WHITE PEOPLE PUT DOWN THE GUNZ WE ALL BE SAFE BUT NOPE! THEY VILENT.”

Facebook deleted the posts but they remain on Twitter.

WHITE PEOPLE SO SCARED THEY THE REASON WHY GUNS ARE A PROBLEM IF WHITE PEOPLE PUT DOWN THE GUNZ WE ALL BE SAFE BUT NOPE! THEY VILENT – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 2, 2017

Lil B’s Facebook page hasn’t posted anything since October 4.

Here are some of his other posts about race and America.

B sent this statement to Motherboard after being suspended:

as i have lectured at some of the best institutions around the usa i felt that i was only starting a blunt but positive discussion with no hate intended. I respect facebook its policy’s and staff and would love to work together in the future on ways to combat hate as well as praise free speech and protect all people i love you thank you – Lil B

