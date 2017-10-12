This Black Woman With A Show On The Travel Channel Will Give You Your Entire Life

Global Grind

Everyone meet

She’s a pilot, scuba diver, adrenaline junkie, and now she has her own show on the Travel Channel. By hosting Mysterious Islands, Kellee becomes the second Black woman to lead a show on the network. In the show, which began airing on Wednesday, Kellee explores various known and unknown islands, exposing her audience to experiences they might not have known about.

When asked how she hopes to inspire others by Essence Kellee said, “I am from the Southside of Chicago and grew up in San Bernardino, California. If anything is taken away from those watching me, is that know that just because you may not know anyone personally who does the things that even slightly pique your curiosity, does not mean that you cannot be the first amongst your family and friends.”

You can check out Kelle’s full interview here and you can watch a clip from Mysterious Islands below, which airs Wednesdays at 11:30 p.m. EST.

