R&B Star Major Talks Keeping Soul Music Alive One Year After His Blitz Standing Ovation

He discussed life since his single "This Is Why I Love You" topped the charts and caught Stevie Wonder's ear.

Global Grind Staff
One year ago at Blitz 2016, Major received a standing ovation. Now, his single “Why I Love You” has taken off to the top five of the Adult R&B Billboard charts, and Stevie Wonder and Patti LaBelle are singing his praises. This year, the singer returned to the annual event to talk about his blessed year and his mission to deal hope to the masses in these chaotic times.

“There’s too much going on in the world right now for me to sing or talk about anything but the stuff that makes you better,” he says. “That’s my conviction… I know that love wins every time. So I’m gonna keep singing about it.”

Watch Major’s full interview, above.

