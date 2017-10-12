Kevin Hart Barks Back At The Rock On Behalf Of Tyrese And Little Dogs

Global Grind

Kevin Hart started strong in his clapback at Central Intelligence co-star The Rock, but he couldn’t keep a straight face through the end of the video.

Hart was responding to The Rock’s gym video that everyone knows was directed at Tyrese.

“Big dogs eat, little crying puppies stay on the porch,” warned The Rock after Tyrese aired out his frustration with the Fast And Furious shooting schedule.

Of course, Chocolate Droppa had to hold it down for Black Ty.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: