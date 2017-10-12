Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To Do The Rolly With A Dab Of Ranch

Global Grind Staff

Ayo & Teo‘s new song “Rolex” continues to climb the Billboard charts, and that momentum increased when a video of BYU Cougars cheerleaders doing their routine to the song went viral Tuesday (October 10). Xilla Valentine caught up with the viral idols to talk about their success at The Blitz 2017 in New York City — and get a dance lesson at the same damn time.

Watch the video above to hear Ayo and Teo breakdown the dance that taken over the nation.

