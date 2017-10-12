Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017 Showcase: ‘I Know I’ma Kill It’

She's thankful for the opportunity to perform for the Radio One bosses.

Global Grind Staff
Leave a comment


Rising star Dani Leigh took the stage in front of some of the industry’s biggest heavy hitters at The Blitz 2017 in New York City, and she wasn’t the least bit fazed by the pressure of her first big showcase.

“It’s a dream come true,” Leigh says. “I feel like everything’s happening for me right now. I’m at the peak of making it in my career, so I feel very blessed and thankful. I know what, I know I’ma kill it, though. I’m not even nervous like that. I know God got me. I’m prepared, I’m ready for this for real.”

Get it, sis!

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017 Showcase: ‘I Know I’ma Kill It’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 7 hours ago
10.11.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 8 hours ago
10.11.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 10 hours ago
10.11.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 10 hours ago
10.11.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 11 hours ago
10.11.17
#RememberTheTime Kanye Killed The BET Freestyle Cypher?
 15 hours ago
10.11.17
#NationalComingOutDay: A Look Back At Frank Ocean’s Best…
 17 hours ago
10.11.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
Here’s How Meek Mill Can Make His Reckless…
 18 hours ago
10.11.17
Chadwick Boseman Jokes About Being Reversed Aunt Viv…
 22 hours ago
10.11.17
Shooting Your Best Shot: Is Nicole Murphy Feeling…
 22 hours ago
10.11.17
Eminem Broke The Internet With His Explosive Trump…
 23 hours ago
10.11.17
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
The Outfit TX Sneak Onto Field for Video…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Hustle Gang Pop Up Concert [Exclusive Photos]
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Too Much? Jhené Aiko Tats Big Sean’s Face…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
photos