News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh

She is ready to rock the Big Apple.

Team CASSIUS
Leave a comment

B

litz 2017 is a huge moment for singer Dani Leigh. The 22-year-old  Dominican sonstress, who is originally from Florida, has never performed in New York City. She opened up about this notable moment in her career while on the red carpet, “The Blitz is so important to me. This is my first show in New York so it’s a memory for me. I’m super excited, Radio One is huge.”

Dani has definitely been getting love from radio. The Def Jam artist was on heavy rotation with the track “Summer With Friends” and her nearly 120,000 Instagram followers are eagerly awaiting new music. Thankfully, we got Dani live at Blitz and Twitter is already talking about it:

If you missed Dani’s performance at Blitz, check out our interview with her in the video above.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 7 hours ago
10.11.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 8 hours ago
10.11.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 10 hours ago
10.11.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 10 hours ago
10.11.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 11 hours ago
10.11.17
#RememberTheTime Kanye Killed The BET Freestyle Cypher?
 15 hours ago
10.11.17
#NationalComingOutDay: A Look Back At Frank Ocean’s Best…
 17 hours ago
10.11.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
Here’s How Meek Mill Can Make His Reckless…
 18 hours ago
10.11.17
Chadwick Boseman Jokes About Being Reversed Aunt Viv…
 22 hours ago
10.11.17
Shooting Your Best Shot: Is Nicole Murphy Feeling…
 22 hours ago
10.11.17
Eminem Broke The Internet With His Explosive Trump…
 23 hours ago
10.11.17
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
The Outfit TX Sneak Onto Field for Video…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Hustle Gang Pop Up Concert [Exclusive Photos]
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Too Much? Jhené Aiko Tats Big Sean’s Face…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
photos