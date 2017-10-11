News & Gossip
Drew And Dante From THEY. Talk Their NFL Commercial At Blitz 2017

Watch our exclusive interview.

THEY. is one of the hottest groups of 2017, mostly thanks to their current single “U-Rite,” off their album Nü Religion: Hyena. Always about the music, Dante Jones and Drew Love came out to support Blitz’s 2017 music showcase.

We caught up with the Los Angeles natives on the red carpet, where Drew stressed the importance of the event, “It’s a great way for a bunch of artists to get out and collaborate. It’s a good way to meet a lot of the people in the industry.” He also added, “It’s a great environment.” In addition, Dante gave us the scoop on their latest track, saying, “‘U-Rite’ was actually just in a big NFL commercial, which is big for us because we’re big sports fans… the commercial is bringing a lot of movement to it, the video is blowing up so we’re excited.”

Dante and Drew clearly have major careers ahead. Watch our exclusive interview below:

photos