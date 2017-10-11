Music
Home > Music

Violent Ex-Boyfriends, College, & More: 5 Things You Should Know About Bodak Beauty, Cardi B

Cardi went through a lot before she got to where she is now.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Cardi B has been working hard to climb the ladder of prestige and success—and now, all those long nights and early mornings are paying off. Making history with her anthem “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi was the first solo female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in almost 19 years. And, when “Bodak Yellow” held the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks, it made history as the longest running number one record by a solo female rapper—ever. Cardi beat out legend Lauryn Hill, whose hit song “Doo Wop (That Thing)” went number one for two weeks back in 1998.

Incredibly talented, the whole nation knows the words to the Bronx Native’s song now. But there’s a lot more to the former reality star than “money moves” and Love & Hip Hop. We dug up one of our old interviews with Cardi to catch you up.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

1. Cardi had a “degular life” growing up.

She told Global Grind in 2016, “I had real good parents. They had regular, poor jobs… they’re real good people. I was just raised in a bad society.”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

2. She tried the college thing.

“I went to college, or whatever, but I got kicked out when I was eighteen. I was [practically forced] to move in with my ex-boyfriend, my first boyfriend actually,” she told us. She made another attempt at college, but couldn’t balance class and her job at the supermarket. She’d also started stripping as a means of getting by.

Migos Attends Story Nightclub

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

3. She’s a victim and survivor of domestic violence.

She alludes to her ex having been a thief and woman beater. “Every girl, I think, always wants to move [in] with their boyfriend. Until you’re living with them…and they start stealing your little shmoney and you can’t eat and then you start getting beat,” she explained.

99 Jamz Uncensored Presents Cardi B

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

4. She harbored stripper shame.

Cardi described to us the first time she stepped out on stage as an exotic dancer. “I was scared and I felt a little ashamed.” She said she was thinking, “Oh my gosh, I’m degrading my mom. I’m degrading my dad. This is so crazy. I’m showing my whole body.”

“Everybody’s looking at you…for two or three months, I just felt so out of it but it’s like oh damn, how can I stop? The shmoney is good,” she added with a chuckle.

Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

5. She can cook!

“Yes I can cook, but I hate cooking. I hate it. I hate the process, but I love how my food be turning out!” she told us last year.

Watch Cardi’s full January 2016 interview below. Cues: “I don’t gotta dance, I make money moves!”

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Violent Ex-Boyfriends, College, & More: 5 Things You Should Know About Bodak Beauty, Cardi B

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#RememberTheTime Kanye Killed The BET Freestyle Cypher?
 2 hours ago
10.11.17
#NationalComingOutDay: A Look Back At Frank Ocean’s Best…
 5 hours ago
10.11.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
Here’s How Meek Mill Can Make His Reckless…
 5 hours ago
10.11.17
Chadwick Boseman Jokes About Being Reversed Aunt Viv…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Shooting Your Best Shot: Is Nicole Murphy Feeling…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Eminem Broke The Internet With His Explosive Trump…
 10 hours ago
10.11.17
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
The Outfit TX Sneak Onto Field for Video…
 18 hours ago
10.10.17
Hustle Gang Pop Up Concert [Exclusive Photos]
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Too Much? Jhené Aiko Tats Big Sean’s Face…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
SZA’s Heart-Wrenchingly Personal Music Makes Her Fan Relationships…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
97.9 The Beat Dub Car Show 2017
Yo Gotti Proves He Still Has the ‘Juice.’…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
DeAndre Harris, The Black Man Brutally Beaten In…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Michael Smith Will Skip SportsCenter In Solidarity With…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Anger Builds After ESPN Suspended Jemele Hill Over…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
11 Honest Tweets That Prove Nobody Cares About…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
photos