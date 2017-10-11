Twitter Drags Keith Olbermann After Eminem’s Trump Diss Made Him A Believer Of Rap

Global Grind

Many folks showed love to Eminem after he demolished in his BET Hip Hop Awards freestyle.

However, some folks are new to this rap world and for people like Keith Olberman, it took Eminem to change their minds about rap.

After 27 years of doubts about rap I am now an @Eminem fan. Best political writing of the year, period. 👏👏👏👏👏#Eminem2020 https://t.co/yS2Y72n8WS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 11, 2017

Forget about all the decades of political rap that inspired folks like Eminem. Nope, it took a less melinated spitter to make Olbermann a believer. Naturally, Twitter had to collect the news pundit.

You doubted 27 years of statements in rap music, but Eminem won you over in that four minutes? Okay. https://t.co/lA8RrSTIvM — Shauna Stuart (@ShaunaReporter) October 11, 2017

You'd rather hear a white guy fake rap about how everybody's a racist over decades of black guys rapping? Strange https://t.co/QHUdTfYbpU — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) October 11, 2017

There have also been decades worth of rappers who have BEEN making bold political statements 🙄 That's the origin of rap, smh. — Sabrina Adaba (@sabby_adabby) October 11, 2017

Really. Did you completely miss Pac, Biggie, Jay Z, Nas, Shyne, Run DMC, Public Enemy, Canibus, Missy, etc etc? The white boy did it 4 u. 😒 https://t.co/Jwe56x2fgy — Amy Williams (@amywill8182) October 11, 2017

THE PROBLEM IS dismissing hip hop when you desire political commentary in music when it is the most political artform there is. THAT'S wild. — sunshine (@curvellas) October 11, 2017

*Gives Keith Olbermann Kendrick Lamar's discography* — LaVendrick Smith (@LaVendrickS) October 11, 2017

@KeithOlbermann learn our history before you comment. Rap challenged goverment in all decades of its existence. — Battousai's Protege (@kingofquestion) October 11, 2017

You’ve been schooled Olbermann.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: