Twitter Drags Keith Olbermann After Eminem’s Trump Diss Made Him A Believer Of Rap

Many folks showed love to Eminem after he demolished Donald Trump in his BET Hip Hop Awards freestyle.
However, some folks are new to this rap world and for people like Keith Olberman, it took Eminem to change their minds about rap.
Forget about all the decades of political rap that inspired folks like Eminem. Nope, it took a less melinated spitter to make Olbermann a believer. Naturally, Twitter had to collect the news pundit.
You’ve been schooled Olbermann.
