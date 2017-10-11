Entertainment News
#NationalComingOutDay: A Look Back At Frank Ocean’s Best Moments

The singer's influence continues to spread.

2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 1

Coming out can mean a lot of different things for different people. For Frank Ocean, it meant revealing his love for another guy in a heartfelt letter that sent shockwaves across the music world.

Major influencers like Beyoncé and Russel Simons showed their support for the soul singer and since his 2012 confession, Frank continues to do things his way. Below are some of his best moments when it comes to style, music and making statements the only way he knows how.

1. While promoting his acclaimed debut album Channel Orange, Frank had folks grabbing their tissue with his Late Night with Jimmy Fallon performance.


 

2. Frank goes against the grain by rocking a yellow tuxedo at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

3. Every now and then, Frank gifts us with some thirst trap pics for the DM.

http://frankocean.tumblr.com/post/158347146106/cuz-the-6s-has-the-aux-cable

4. Frank speaks on tragedies close to his heart, such as the Pulse nightclub shooting and the killing of Michael Brown.

http://frankocean.tumblr.com/post/94800672736/you-see-that-black-woman-standing-up-there-i

5. Frank cleans up nice in a white tux and gets bonus points for mommy love.


 

6. A new era arrives, complete with a new hairdo and more shirtless pics.

7. After winning one, Frank is eventually like f**k the Grammys.

http://frankocean.tumblr.com/post/157125310721/ok-ken-and-david-as-much-as-i-hate-to-make-you

8. And finally, Frank provides another message, just in case you weren’t aware.

Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Much love to Frank as he continues to reveal himself to the world.

