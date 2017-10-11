Entertainment News
#RememberTheTime Kanye Killed The BET Freestyle Cypher?

Eminem's instant classic will be remembered with Kanye and Kendrick Lamar's as an all-time great.

Kanye West At Bumbershoot 2006

Yeezy was about to drop My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy when he snapped alongside Common, Pusha T, Big Sean and Cyhi The Prince.

@The_SummerMan with the nostalgia:

Bars:

The plan was to drink till the pain over

What’s worse, the pain or the hangover?

Fresh air rolling down the window

Too many urkels on your team thats why your Winslow

I sold my soul to the devil thats a crappy deal

Least it came with a few toys like a happy meal

This game you could never win

Cause they love you then they hate you then they love you again

Get away from me lonliness

Get away from me misery

Get away from me fake shit, I can’t take the phoniness

Get away from me wack tracks

I can only make only hits

I’m an only child lost in the World

Where did the lonely kids go when the bell ring

Feeling like hell rings

Bringing me back down

Checking my background

Its ironic whats happening

Imagine if I didn’t have the ends

I wouldn’t have so many imaginary friends

I’m spaced out Dog, I be on that Moon talk

Wonder if God ask Mike how to moon walk

I swear to momma wish me and my father talk more

I stopped visiting around the time I was a sophmore

I guess everything I hate about me I see in him

And I ain’t finna change, so we’ll never agree again

Just a few things pouring out my soul

Rosewood we could see her with our eyes closed

Watch the full cypher on Vimeo.

Kendrick’s 2013 will also go down in history.

 

Continue reading #RememberTheTime Kanye Killed The BET Freestyle Cypher?

