RememberTheTime Kanye Killed The BET Freestyle Cypher?

Yeezy was about to drop My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy when he snapped alongside Common, Pusha T, Big Sean and Cyhi The Prince.
@The_SummerMan with the nostalgia:
Bars:
The plan was to drink till the pain over
What’s worse, the pain or the hangover?
Fresh air rolling down the window
Too many urkels on your team thats why your Winslow
I sold my soul to the devil thats a crappy deal
Least it came with a few toys like a happy meal
This game you could never win
Cause they love you then they hate you then they love you again
Get away from me lonliness
Get away from me misery
Get away from me fake shit, I can’t take the phoniness
Get away from me wack tracks
I can only make only hits
I’m an only child lost in the World
Where did the lonely kids go when the bell ring
Feeling like hell rings
Bringing me back down
Checking my background
Its ironic whats happening
Imagine if I didn’t have the ends
I wouldn’t have so many imaginary friends
I’m spaced out Dog, I be on that Moon talk
Wonder if God ask Mike how to moon walk
I swear to momma wish me and my father talk more
I stopped visiting around the time I was a sophmore
I guess everything I hate about me I see in him
And I ain’t finna change, so we’ll never agree again
Just a few things pouring out my soul
Rosewood we could see her with our eyes closed
Watch the full cypher on Vimeo.
