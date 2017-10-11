Eminem Broke The Internet With His Explosive Trump Diss

Global Grind



Eminem came out of hiding for the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday and broke the Internet with his lethal freestyle diss about Donald Trump.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Listen @Eminem even got a S/O from @SnoopDogg!! When your bars are just too sick 🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/vu0qtZ06I5 — MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) October 11, 2017

Technically, that makes Eminem the president now. — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) October 11, 2017

I guess the real Slim Shady stood up #Eminem 😈 — Erzana Misimi (@erzana_misimi) October 11, 2017

Me waking up to see Eminem trending pic.twitter.com/hap2oCiJFq — Silence Dogood🕯 (@realBigBalls) October 11, 2017

Eminem has gone from ending rappers careers to ending presidents — Shady Wolf 🐺 (@TheShadyWolff) October 11, 2017

When Eminem said “Cause you aint got tha nuts, like an empty asylum” pic.twitter.com/JFIfeanpY1 — Jazzy 'cole 🦄 (@jazmynenicoleee) October 11, 2017

.@eminem is now the 46th President of the United States 🇺🇸 — KING MYERS (@RealKingMyers) October 11, 2017

Dude… I turned 61 today…I'm a special ed teacher…I took a knee…raised a fist….for "Freedom" "For the 1st Amendment!! pic.twitter.com/CBRMrpx2Is — Hank Greenberg (@Hankjuggles1) October 11, 2017