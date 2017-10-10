Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

DeAndre Harris, The Black Man Brutally Beaten In Charlottesville Rally, Faces Felony Charges

Lawyer believes it's a retaliatory move.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Solidarity With Charlottesville Rallies Are Held Across The Country, In Wake Of Death After Alt Right Rally Last Week

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty


DeAndre Harris set social media on fire when images of his Charlottesville attack wounds hit the Internet. The 20-year-old was present as a counter protester during the White supremacist rally back in August. When Harris was attacked by rally supporters, photographs and video of the incident hit the Internet. You can check out one very graphic image below.

If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention. #myselfie

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

 

Now after being a victim, Harris has been hit with an arrest warrant. According to The Washington Post, an unidentified accuser says Harris attacked and injured them at the same White supremacist rally. Harris now faces a felony charge of unlawful wounding — the same charge Harris used against his attacker.

Harris’ civil attorney, S. Lee Merritt, said the charge against Harris is “clearly retaliatory” and described the accuser as someone apart of a White supremacist group. Merritt said Harris did not instigate the fight. Merritt also said the accuser tried to implicate Harris in the violence before, but without success. Meanwhile, two suspects where arrested for beating Harris  — Alex Michael Ramos and Daniel Border — and they were charged with malicious wounding, which is a felony.

The new charges against Harris definitely seem retaliatory, since some White supremacists are celebrating on social media.

Merritt said Harris plans to turn himself into police. We’ll keep you updated as the case develops.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading DeAndre Harris, The Black Man Brutally Beaten In Charlottesville Rally, Faces Felony Charges

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Too Much? Jhené Aiko Tats Big Sean’s Face…
 5 hours ago
10.10.17
SZA’s Heart-Wrenchingly Personal Music Makes Her Fan Relationships…
 5 hours ago
10.10.17
97.9 The Beat Dub Car Show 2017
Yo Gotti Proves He Still Has the ‘Juice.’…
 6 hours ago
10.10.17
DeAndre Harris, The Black Man Brutally Beaten In…
 8 hours ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 9 hours ago
10.10.17
Michael Smith Will Skip SportsCenter In Solidarity With…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
Anger Builds After ESPN Suspended Jemele Hill Over…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
11 Honest Tweets That Prove Nobody Cares About…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
‘Not Silky Enough’: The Consequences Of Wearing A…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
SNL: Performances by Sam Smith and Jason Aldean
 2 days ago
10.08.17
She Bad: Meet Beyoncé And Halle Berry’s Stunt…
 2 days ago
10.08.17
#JungleRules: New ‘Hey Arnold’ Movie Looks Wild
 2 days ago
10.08.17
College Cheerleaders Harassed By Cops For Kneeling During…
 3 days ago
10.08.17
Kenyon Martin Regrets Clowning Jeremy Lin’s Locks: ‘Never…
 3 days ago
10.07.17
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault
 3 days ago
10.07.17
Porsha Williams Speaks On The Rumored Fight With…
 3 days ago
10.07.17
photos