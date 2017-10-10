SZA’s Heart-Wrenchingly Personal Music Makes Her Fan Relationships Just As Intimate

Global Grind

Certain artists just seem to tap into a next level relationship with their fans.made headlines when he visited a special few houses to play 2014 Forest Hills Drive before it was released, andreceived praise after buying one of his disabled long-time fans a wheelchair accessible van. It’s safe to say that though it might not always get that reputation, hip-hop is no stranger to treating some fans like royalty, but that’s wherediffers from them all.

Most artists make it into the spotlight whenever they do something especially heart-warming for their fans, because it’s not an everyday occurrence. This isn’t to bash said acts for not treating each individual supporter like royalty because that’s simply not feasible for most, but SZA seems to have managed to do just that with her fan relationships.

With music that’s so heart-wrenchingly personal, those who are consumers of CTRL and SZA’s music prior feel like their connection to her is far deeper than just fan-to-celebrity. Reaching milestones like her first platinum record and making it onto the Billboard top 20, it would be easy for the “Weekend” singer to get caught up in her whirlwind success and scale back her ultra-personal fan relationships–but that couldn’t be more far from what actually happened. Through SZA’s newfound mainstream identity and total domination, it seems like she’s only grown closer to those who love and cherish her and her music, and that’s not hard to recognize.

SZA’s intimacy with her fans definitely doesn’t go unnoticed, but deserves just as much recognition as she gives back into the world. Here are just a few examples of times Solana went above and beyond to show her fans how much they mean to her:

When a venue is turning away 18 year olds even though they specifically lowered the age limit, SZA will personally call the venue and go in on them on Twitter:

Hey @theboxnyc I tried calling you but you won't pick up . Please stop turning away 18+ fans telling them they can't get in . It's untrue . — SZA (@sza) October 10, 2017

She has a knack for remembering people and faces, and when she tells a fan they’ll get a SZA follow…they get that SZA follow:

Haha told ya I'd follow ya ! ❤️ so dope meeting u sweet pea https://t.co/s1dqyPbBkx — SZA (@sza) September 29, 2017

Everybody who has a CTRL tattoo–and there’s a lot of y’all out there–still gets SZA excited, and she’ll take pictures with all of you:

HAD to flick for myself .. jus fye 🖤 love u wherever u are pic.twitter.com/bBFhwYHqCd — SZA (@sza) September 7, 2017

Even though she undoubtedly gets a million gifts at every stop of her tour, she values them and keeps them all:

i might be tripping but is that the quartz i gave you in minneapolis?? 🔮 — autumn (@AutumnMPLS) September 13, 2017

IT SURE THE FUCK ISS ☺️💗 https://t.co/Ve3Nzhx96N — SZA (@sza) September 13, 2017

SZA tries to get to spend personal times with everyone she can, even if that means saying a prayer through a fence just to achieve that special moment:

She isn’t letting anybody scam her fans by using her name in vain:

Foh I 👏🏾 will 👏🏾 square 👏🏾 up👏🏾 https://t.co/guceKweLNi — SZA (@sza) September 1, 2017

Sometimes she’ll just arbitrarily remind us all that she’s grateful for the support:

DUNNO why everyone who supports me is so DAMN beautiful funny and kind but I'm BLESSED AS FUCK TO HAVE YALL !! 😰Shat!JUS A RANDOM THANK U🌹 — SZA (@sza) August 31, 2017

And if something serious gets in the way of your concert funds, she’ll make sure you get to see her show no matter what:

Oh no bean ! Lemme know which city is nearest to u! We fix it 🌸 https://t.co/wqxmWlBdRZ — SZA (@sza) August 21, 2017

When most relationships with musicians end up being one-sided through fans knowing so much about an artist who doesn’t acknowledge their existence, SZA has mastered making her fans matter in a way that’s more than monetary.

