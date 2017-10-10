Too Much? Jhené Aiko Tats Big Sean’s Face On Her Arm

Global Grind

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Jhené Aiko is head over heels in love with her man Big Sean, so much so, she tatted his whole face on to her arm. And now, the internet is roasting her.

The singer is not the first woman to show her loyalty with ink (Amber Rose tatted, then covered, Wiz Khalifah’s face a few years ago), but when fans caught wind, the overall consensus was Jhené did too much. They also seemed to think the art looked too much like Big Sean:

We need to talk about Jhene Aiko's new tat. She really got Big Sean's entire face on her arm? #ForTheDchallenge must be lethal. pic.twitter.com/QlL2UXO09X — Shane Ravello 🇹🇹 (@ShaneRavello) October 9, 2017

Jhene Aiko trippin with that tat of Big Sean face. — Helly 👑 (@HeyyDaddyy) October 9, 2017

Jhene Aiko really got a big ole life size tat of Big Sean on her arm. Like Sis you just got divorced last week. This really watchu want? pic.twitter.com/dXelEetYYB — sup. (@msentrepreneu) October 10, 2017

Jhene Aiko went and got this huge tat of Big Sean on her arm. Women doing stupid things for the D since 1960. TF. pic.twitter.com/cWQbIzeZ9R — farida. (@Yoyo_Farida) October 9, 2017

Jhene Aiko should've taken some notes before she got that tat 😂 pic.twitter.com/QsvRs0FWWX — ari b. (@aribody_loveme) October 10, 2017

jhene aiko big sean tat look more like big sean than big sean — ed /$ (@parthencarpic) October 9, 2017

Jhene Aiko is wild turkey for the tat but hey she’s in love I guess. — iamlexlutherr (@L3xlutherr) October 9, 2017

Looks like the heart wants what it wants… Thoughts?

Also On 97.9 The Beat: