Michael Smith Will Skip SportsCenter In Solidarity With Jemele Hill

ESPN suspended Jemele Hill for two weeks as punishment for tweets she made criticizing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Jones threatened to bench Cowboys players who don’t stand for the national anthem.
Hill’s co-anchor on the primetime airing of SportsCenter, Michael Smith, will be sitting out tonight’s airing in solidarity with his colleague.
Smith’s absence was reportedly a mutually decision between him and ESPN.
