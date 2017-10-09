This Rare Selena Interview Will Get You All Emotional

Fresh off her Grammy win, Selena gave an interview with Tejano USA in 1994 that was unearthed and recently released by the Smithsonian. In the video, the late singer gushes about her recent success and acting experience. Grab your tissue, this might get you in your feelings.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours