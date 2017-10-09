Music
This Rare Selena Interview Will Get You All Emotional

It hasn't been seen publicly in 20 years.

Fresh off her Grammy win, Selena gave an interview with Tejano USA in 1994 that was unearthed and recently released by the Smithsonian. In the video, the late singer gushes about her recent success and acting experience. Grab your tissue, this might get you in your feelings.

Continue reading This Rare Selena Interview Will Get You All Emotional

