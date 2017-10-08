College Cheerleaders Harassed By Cops For Kneeling During Anthem

Global Grind

A local sheriff publicly shamed the Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who chose to kneel during last week’s national anthem.

AJC reports that the young women were pulled before this week’s anthem.

Activist Shaun King says that local authorities have been harassing the young women at their homes.

URGENT: The Black cheerleaders @kennesawstate took a knee & their families now tell me local law enforcement has harassed them AT THEIR HOME pic.twitter.com/HxwiBnqyyE — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 7, 2017

