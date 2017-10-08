College Cheerleaders Harassed By Cops For Kneeling During Anthem

A local sheriff publicly shamed the Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who chose to kneel during last week’s national anthem.
AJC reports that the young women were pulled before this week’s anthem.
Activist Shaun King says that local authorities have been harassing the young women at their homes.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours