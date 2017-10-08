Entertainment News
College Cheerleaders Harassed By Cops For Kneeling During Anthem

The Kennesaw State University students were reportedly targeted after last week's football game.

Global Grind
Savannah State v Georgia Southern

Source: Todd Bennett / Getty


A local sheriff publicly shamed the Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who chose to kneel during last week’s national anthem.

AJC reports that the young women were pulled before this week’s anthem.

Activist Shaun King says that local authorities have been harassing the young women at their homes.

photos