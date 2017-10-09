Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior Night Of Alleged Rape

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior Night Of Alleged Rape

The footage shows the "Hot In Herre" rapper singing sexy songs to young girls while playing with their hair and rubbing their face.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

While Nelly swears he’s been “targeted by false rape allegations,” fans have posted videos of his behavior on stage that have raised some eyebrows.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

It appears that the “Hot In Herre” rapper has a tendency of bringing young girls on stage where he serenades them with sexy songs while playing with their hair and rubbing their faces.

Folks definitely had things to say:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


Not everyone took issue with it:

As we previously reported, Nelly was arrested on Saturday (October 7) for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on his tour bus early Saturday morning in Washington State.

According to TMZ, sources claim the attack occurred early Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM outside of a WalMart where his tour bus was parked. The alleged victim also told the police it was the rapper who raped her.

Shortly after rape allegations against Nelly hit the net, the St. Louis rapper denounced the claims via Twitter.

“I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you,” the three-time Grammy winner Tweeted.

Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED NEWS:

BREAKING: Nelly Arrested For Sexual Assault

Mystikal Indicted For Rape And Kidnapping

Drake and Future Sued For $25 Million By Woman Who Was Allegedly Raped At Their Concert

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

8 photos Launch gallery

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

Continue reading Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

nelly , rape

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Honest Tweets That Prove Nobody Cares About…
 4 hours ago
10.09.17
‘Not Silky Enough’: The Consequences Of Wearing A…
 8 hours ago
10.09.17
SNL: Performances by Sam Smith and Jason Aldean
 13 hours ago
10.08.17
She Bad: Meet Beyoncé And Halle Berry’s Stunt…
 1 day ago
10.08.17
#JungleRules: New ‘Hey Arnold’ Movie Looks Wild
 1 day ago
10.08.17
College Cheerleaders Harassed By Cops For Kneeling During…
 1 day ago
10.08.17
Kenyon Martin Regrets Clowning Jeremy Lin’s Locks: ‘Never…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
10.07.17
Porsha Williams Speaks On The Rumored Fight With…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
New Trailer: Denzel Plays Los Angeles Lawyer In…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
She Bodied It: Watch This Viral Routine To…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
Usher Makes First Talk Show Appearance Since Herpes…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
Watch The Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer
 3 days ago
10.06.17
WTF! You Won’t Believe This White Woman’s Shocking…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
Jeremy Lin Shut Down Kenyon Martin’s Diss With…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
photos