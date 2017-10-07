Spike Lee’s ‘Spizike’ Collab With Air Jordan Is Re-Releasing

The infamous sneaker collaboration between Air Jordan and Spike Lee just got retroed.
The Air Jordan Spizikes, a mash-up of some of the most classic Air Jordan designs, are back ten years after their original release date.
Check out the black, green and red color way at Footlocker.com.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours