Spike Lee’s ‘Spizike’ Collab With Air Jordan Is Re-Releasing

Have the hybrid kicks gotten better with time?

2007 Jordan Brand All-American Classic

Source: Ned Dishman / Getty


The infamous sneaker collaboration between Air Jordan and Spike Lee just got retroed.

The Air Jordan Spizikes, a mash-up of some of the most classic Air Jordan designs, are back ten years after their original release date.

Check out the black, green and red color way at Footlocker.com.

