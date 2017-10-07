New Trailer: Denzel Plays Los Angeles Lawyer In 1960s

Denzel Washington teamed up with Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy and actors Colin Farrell and Carmen Ejobo for his latest film Roman J. Israel, ESQ.
IMDb’s synopsis sounds great:
ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. is a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action. Colin Farrell costars as the monied, cutthroat lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm.
