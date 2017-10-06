Watch The Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer

Global Grind



Here’s the first trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising starring John Boyega from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, who stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost. John takes over from Idris Elba to play a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” This is going to be an epic 3D adventure film that also stars Scott Eastwood and Charlie Day. In theaters March 23rd, 2018.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: