Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch The Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer

Global Grind
Leave a comment


Here’s the first trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising starring John Boyega from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, who stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost. John takes over from Idris Elba to play a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” This is going to be an epic 3D adventure film that also stars Scott Eastwood and Charlie Day. In theaters March 23rd, 2018.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch The Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Usher Makes First Talk Show Appearance Since Herpes…
 4 hours ago
10.06.17
Watch The Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer
 4 hours ago
10.06.17
WTF! You Won’t Believe This White Woman’s Shocking…
 5 hours ago
10.06.17
Jeremy Lin Shut Down Kenyon Martin’s Diss With…
 8 hours ago
10.06.17
17 Photos Of The Ex-Fiancée Young Thug Threatened…
 8 hours ago
10.06.17
Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women…
 8 hours ago
10.06.17
Joseline Hernandez Has A Diss Track Against Mona…
 8 hours ago
10.06.17
Watch: Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 9 hours ago
10.06.17
Hollywood Producer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Quotes Made-up…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Jussie Smollett Had To Explain Cuffing Season To…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Meet The Woman Who Claims She Has A…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
powerful flying football with flame trail
Listen to DFW Rapper Myloh Remora Spit For…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Report: This Major Music Fest Could Have Been…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Kendrick Lamar Thinks Colin Kaepernick Is Ahead Of…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Shannon Sharpe Gets Remixed By Suede The Remix…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
21 Savage Gets Dissed By Gillie Da Kid…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
photos