Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hollywood Producer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Quotes Made-up ‘4:44’ In Apology

Harvey Weinstein is under fire after actress Ashley Judd and others outed him as a predator – but why'd he think misquoting Hov would help?

Global Grind
Leave a comment

TIME AND PUNISHMENT: A Town Hall Discussion With JAY Z And Harvey Weinstein On Spike TV

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty


Really bruh?

The explosive New York Times report accusing Hollywood producer and mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment includes a strange statement from Weinstein himself.

The “Pulp Fiction” and “Scream” producer claims to be quoting collaborator JAY-Z‘s 4:44 album to show his remorse, but there is no records of the lyrics he’s referencing.

Weinstein’s statement:

Jay Z wrote in 4:44 “I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.” The same is true for me.

Was he thinking of these lyrics?

And if my children knew

I don’t even know what I would do

If they ain’t look at me the same

I would prob’ly die with all the shame

SPIN has the full report:

Weinstein’s statement also referenced an ostensible quote from “4:44,” Jay-Z’s song of contrition for apparently cheating on his wife Beyoncé. (Weinstein and Jay-Z are also in business together on multiple film and TV projects, including one involving Lisa Bloom, an attorney who is helping defend Weinstein from these allegations.) The quote is ridiculous on his face–having an affair is not the same thing sexually violating multiple women–and is made even more so by the fact that it’s not really a Jay-Z quote at all.

Hov can’t save you. But if he could, you would at least have to get his bars right first.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Hollywood Producer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Quotes Made-up ‘4:44’ In Apology

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jeremy Lin Shut Down Kenyon Martin’s Diss With…
 46 mins ago
10.06.17
17 Photos Of The Ex-Fiancée Young Thug Threatened…
 49 mins ago
10.06.17
Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women…
 56 mins ago
10.06.17
Joseline Hernandez Has A Diss Track Against Mona…
 1 hour ago
10.06.17
Hollywood Producer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Quotes Made-up…
 17 hours ago
10.05.17
Jussie Smollett Had To Explain Cuffing Season To…
 18 hours ago
10.05.17
Meet The Woman Who Claims She Has A…
 20 hours ago
10.05.17
powerful flying football with flame trail
Listen to DFW Rapper Myloh Remora Spit For…
 21 hours ago
10.05.17
Report: This Major Music Fest Could Have Been…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Kendrick Lamar Thinks Colin Kaepernick Is Ahead Of…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Shannon Sharpe Gets Remixed By Suede The Remix…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
21 Savage Gets Dissed By Gillie Da Kid…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Teases New Liquor Deal With Bumbu…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Power Fall Fest
Lil Uzi Vert performs “XO TOUR LLIF3” on…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
LeBron When ‘KUWTK’ Crew Crashed Practice: ‘The Shit…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Lamar Odom Gets A Lot Of Box! Here…
 2 days ago
10.04.17
photos